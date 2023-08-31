A top Spanish club are trying to convince Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati to snub interest from Brighton and stay in Spain this summer.

Fati is expected to leave Barcelona on a loan deal before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

The player and his camp have decided to explore a move away from Barcelona towards the end of the window.

Tottenham were in talks to sign him on loan but Brighton took a lead in the chase to sign the player through a charm offensive from Roberto De Zerbi who spoke with the attacker.

Fati was close to agreeing to a move to the Amex Stadium on Wednesday, but according to Mundo Deportivo, another top Spanish club got in touch with the 20-year-old and his representatives.

The Spanish team are one of the top sides in La Liga and they are now trying to get their hands on him in the final 48 hours of the window.

They are trying to convince the player to stay in La Liga, a league which he already knows, rather than move to the Premier League.

The Barcelona attacker is mulling over his options and is expected to make a final decision soon.