Tottenham Hotspur have given Sergio Reguilon permission to travel to Manchester United for a medical, according to the Athletic.

The out-of-favour Spaniard has emerged as a big option for Manchester United in the closing stage of the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign a left-back following an injury to Luke Shaw, but with cash tight, loans have been looked at.

They are now closing in on Spurs defender Reguilon, with the player being given permission to travel to undergo a medical with the Red Devils.

If Reguilon can pass the medical checks without an issue then he can complete a loan move.

It is unclear if there is a loan fee involved and whether there might be any option for Manchester United to sign him on a permanent basis.

He was on loan in La Liga last term with Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United had been keen on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, but the Blues playing him in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night made the signing more complicated in the event the Red Devils wanted to send him back in January.