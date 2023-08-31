Real Betis will miss out on Giovani Lo Celso as he is poised to stay put at Tottenham Hotspur beyond the transfer deadline, it has been claimed in Spain.

Lo Celso, 27, joined Spurs from Real Betis permanently in 2020 after having a loan spell at the London outfit.

He was widely tipped to make a move away from Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window and has been of interest to several outfits, including Real Betis.

Spurs are not reluctant to offload the Argentine, but they will not do a loan deal and are only prepared for a permanent sale.

Lo Celso also wanted to go to Real Betis this summer and the La Liga side could hand him a familiar niche.

The Spanish club worked on striking a deal with Spurs for a possible deal for Lo Celso.

But the player is not heading to Spain, and according to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo, the Argentine star is set to stay put at Spurs beyond the transfer deadline.

Lo Celso has so far managed to make a substitute league appearance for Tottenham this season.

And it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the midfielder who has still two years remaining on his contract at the London side.