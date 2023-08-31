Tottenham Hotspur and Augsburg have not yet finalised the option to buy that is set to be included in Japhet Tanganga’s loan move, according to the Athletic.

Spurs have been looking to move Tanganga on this summer and the defender has seen a number of clubs show interest in him.

However, it appears that he is going to the Bundesliga as Spurs are close to an agreement with Augsburg.

The deal will be a loan move, but it will also contain an option for Augsburg to sign Tanganga on a permanent basis.

The details of the option to buy though have not been finalised between the two clubs.

Italian side Torino were also recently in the mix for the defender, but they could not agree terms with Tottenham.

Tanganga came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and has only ever played his football for the north London club.

His Premier League debut came in 2020, but he is down the defensive pecking order under Ange Postecoglou.