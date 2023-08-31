Davinson Sanchez’s agent is in London to discuss a transfer to Monaco with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old Spurs centre-back is drawing attention from several European outfits this summer.

Tottenham are also willing to part ways with Sanchez and want a fee in the region of €15m to €20m.

Spurs have rejected a bid from Rennes, which failed to match their expectations, but they are not the only Ligue 1 club interested in Sanchez.

Monaco are also keen on signing the centre-back and they are pushing to complete the deal.

According to Sky Italia, Sanchez’s agent is in London today to discuss a potential departure to Monaco this summer.

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are also interested in the 27-year-old but consider Spurs’ valuation of Sanchez high.

Sanchez is in the final year of his contract with Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to seal an exit from the club this summer.