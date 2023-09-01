Al-Ittihad are expected to table an improved bid for Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah in the next couple of hours, according to talkSPORT.

Liverpool have rejected a verbal bid worth £150m from the Saudi outfit as they remain determined to hold on to Salah.

The 31-year-old forward is Al-Ittihad’s top target and the club are pushing to secure a deal to snare him away from the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp is insistent that Liverpool will not sell the forward but there are suggestions that Salah has had his head turned by the money on offer in Saudi Arabia.

It has been claimed that Al-Ittihad will further test resolve with another bid for Salah in the next couple of hours.

The Saudis are set to improve their bid and offer the Reds a deal worth £175m in the coming hours.

Al-Ittihad feel Salah would be a crown jewel in their side if they could secure a deal to sign him.

Liverpool are set to come under more pressure from the Saudis in the next couple of hours but they remain keen to hold on to Salah.

Al-Ittihad have until 7th September to get a deal done for Salah as the window in Saudi Arabia will not close tonight unlike in Europe.