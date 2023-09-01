Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove is open to joining Barnsley, who are trying to snap him up, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cosgrove could depart Blues before the transfer window closes this evening, but he turned down a switch to Charlton Athletic earlier this week.

Now dropping into League One could be on the cards for the striker, who is available and wants game time.

Barnsley want to sign Cosgrove on a loan agreement and, crucially, the striker is open to the move to Oakwell.

The Tykes will now try to quickly push the deal over the line.

Cosgrove, 26, has featured twice for Birmingham this season, on both occasions in the EFL Cup.

The striker has yet to turn out in the current Championship season and has been an unused substitute for all Blues’ four games so far.

He has experience playing at League One level, having turned out 65 times in the division with a return of eleven goals.