Queens Park Rangers are set to hold on to attacking midfielder Ilias Chair despite late Leeds United attempt to sign him on deadline day, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Leeds are set to lose Luis Sinisterra to Bournemouth on the final day of the transfer window today.

The Whites were reluctant to lose him but the winger is now close to joining the Cherries in the final hours of the transfer window.

Leeds made a move to bring in a replacement for him in the form of QPR attacking midfielder Chair but they are set to fail in their efforts.

QPR have blocked Chair from leaving the London club despite the late Leeds attempt to sign the player.

Leeds pushed to get their hands on him and were even prepared to meet the London club’s £6m asking price for the player.

However, QPR were always reluctant to lose Chair at this late stage of the transfer window.

With little time to no time left to secure an adequate replacement, QPR are set to resist selling the player and will hold on to him.