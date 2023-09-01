AC Milan are facing a race against time to finalise visa and work permit-related documentation to sign Leicester City star Patson Daka on time.

The Italian giants are keen on bringing another centre forward before the transfer window closes.

And AC Milan have managed to come to an agreement with Leicester City for Daka’s signature.

The 24-year-old centre forward is waiting for his working permit and visa to complete his move to the Rossoneri.

AC Milan are working hard to remove the only obstacle to the signing of the Zambian forward.

However, with the Italian transfer window set to close four hours before the English transfer window, AC Milan are facing a race against time to complete the deal, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

AC Milan have agreed a loan deal with an option to buy next summer for the Leicester star.

And now it remains to be seen whether the Italian giants will be able to sort out Daka’s work permit-related issues before the deadline.