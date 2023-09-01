Crystal Palace managing to snap up West Ham United target Hugo Ekitike from Paris Saint-Germain is rated as being doubtful, according to the Daily Mail.

Ekitike has been generating interest from a number of clubs this summer, but PSG have been trying to push him into joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

He does not want to move to the German side though and it is claimed he favours a move to West Ham.

Crystal Palace however have been trying to persuade Ektike to move to Selhurst Park as they look to sign a striker.

They are still working on a deal for Ekitike, but it is claimed that it looks doubtful they will succeed.

Palace also hold an interest in Southampton striker Che Adams.

Adams was wanted by Wolves on loan, but Southampton blocked the move and he looks set to stay on the south coast.

It is unclear if Crystal Palace are looking at any other strikers late in the transfer window with the clock ticking.