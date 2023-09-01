Crystal Palace are working to convince Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike to move to Selhurst Park in the final hours of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG all summer but with hours left in the window, his future remains uncertain.

PSG have tried to move him to Eintracht Frankfurt as part of a deal to sign Randal Kolo Muani but he has rejected multiple offers from the German club.

A move to West Ham is his preferred choice but another Premier League club are now in talks with the striker and his camp.

According to French radio station RMC, Palace are in contact with Ekitike and his camp to convince him to move to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have put in a loan bid with an option to buy set at €30m and are in talks with PSG.

The Parisians would prefer to sell him but Palace now focused on convincing the forward first before agreeing on a deal with PSG.

With hours left in the window, Crystal Palace are pushing to get an answer from Ekitike soon and get a deal done to sign him soon.