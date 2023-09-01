Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is still considered an alternative option by Bayern Munich in the event of failing to land Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah on deadline day.

The 21-year-old centre-back is the centre of attention on transfer deadline day.

Bella-Kotchap has been expected to move this summer, drawing interest from German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund came close to signing him, but the negotiations broke down as they failed to agree on the loan fee and details of the deal.

European giants Bayern Munich are still in the race for the Southampton star, but they are also considering Chelsea’s Chalobah.

According to German broadcaster Sport1, Bayern Munich still consider the Chelsea star their priority target on deadline day and they will move for Bella-Kotchap if a deal fails for Chalobah.

Bella-Kotchap has three more years left on his Southampton contract and the Saints are claimed to want a €3.5m loan fee for the player.

Now it remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old centre-back will be able to seal an exit from St. Mary’s before the window closes.