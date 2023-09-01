Hugo Ekitike wants to join West Ham United despite Paris Saint-Germain continuing to try to push him to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move out of PSG throughout the summer and a host of clubs are interested in his services.

PSG are keen on offloading him and want him to go to Eintracht Frankfurt with Randal Kolo Muani going the other way.

They are pushing Ekitike to go to Germany, but the player is clear on what he wants to do.

Ekitike has an agreement on personal terms with West Ham and, according to French outlet Sport Zone, he wants to join the Hammers.

The striker is clear in his mind that if he gets his way then he will move to the London Stadium.

With less than 12 hours remaining in the window, it remains to be seen whether West Ham will be able to complete a deal for Ekitike.

He has also had interest from Crystal Palace, but that has not progressed and West Ham are his choice.