Joao Palhinha’s proposed move to Bayern Munich hangs in the balance as Fulham are yet to give their approval to the transfer with only minutes left in the transfer window in Germany, according to talkSPORT.

The Portugal midfielder is in Germany and has already undergone a medical at Bayern Munich.

The German champions have a deal in place with Fulham and personal terms have also been thrashed out between the player and Bayern Munich.

The transfer window in Germany will close in a few minutes’ time and the transfer is yet to be approved.

There is now a real chance that Palhinha will be left stranded and forced to return to Fulham in the coming hours.

The Cottagers are yet to give their approval to the transfer as they are yet to secure a replacement for Palhinha.

Fulham are reluctant to sanction his sale without bringing in another midfielder on deadline day.

Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a target but they have so far failed to convince him to move to Craven Cottage.