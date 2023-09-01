League One side Fleetwood Town are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi on loan on deadline day, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined Leeds from Manchester City last summer and has featured just five times for the senior side.

He has largely been playing for Leeds Under-21s and the club have been open to loaning him out this summer

His future is yet to be sorted out on deadline day but he is attracting interest from clubs in the EFL.

It has been claimed that the teenage midfielder is attracting interest from Fleetwood Town on deadline day.

The League One side are looking to do a deal to sign the 19-year-old midfielder on loan.

Leeds are prepared to loan him out as he is not a major part of Daniel Farke’s plans this season.

They signed two midfielders in Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara on Thursday and Gyabi has dropped further down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Fleetwood have had a difficult start to the season in League One, winning just one point from their opening five games.