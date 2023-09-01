Leeds United could have Bournemouth winger Jaidon Anthony at their disposal if Luis Sinisterra joins the Cherries, according to The Athletic.

Sinisterra is on the south coast to finalise a move to Bournemouth, with the Premier League side set to sign him on a loan deal.

The switch is one that Leeds have not welcomed as they were keen to keep hold of the Colombian, though he wanted to play in the top flight.

It has been suggested that to sweeten the pill, Leeds will be getting winger Anthony from Bournemouth as part of the deal.

Leeds were keen to make sure if they lost Sinisterra that they would have a replacement to give to Daniel Farke.

Wide-man Anthony spent time in the youth set-up at Arsenal before switching to Bournemouth.

He has played for the Cherries in both the Championship and the Premier League.

All eyes will be on whether Anthony does make the move to Elland Road as part of the deal for Sinisterra to go south.