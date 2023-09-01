Leeds United are clear that there is no agreement in place for Luis Sinisterra to move to Bournemouth, according to LeedsLive.

Bournemouth want to take Sinisterra from Leeds during the closing hours of the summer transfer window and are pushing to do it.

The Cherries have gone in with a loan offer and are working to snap up the Colombian winger.

Sinisterra has been keen to move on from Leeds all summer long as he does not want to play in the Championship.

However, Leeds are clear that there is no agreement for Sinisterra to move to Bournemouth as things stand.

Bournemouth are not the only side keen to sign Sinisterra as he also has interest from elsewhere.

And there could be interest from clubs in which the transfer window will remain open beyond tonight, potentially giving Leeds a further headache.

Sinisterra did have a clause in his contract allowing him to depart Leeds this summer, but it is thought to have expired.