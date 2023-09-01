Leicester City star Patson Daka could still move on deadline day even if his deal with AC Milan does not happen, as Bournemouth are interested in taking him, according to the Daily Mail.

Daka is expected to leave Leicester this summer and he has several suitors in the market, Bournemouth being one of them.

However, the Foxes have agreed a deal with AC Milan for the 24-year-old’s signature.

However, his move to Milan is yet to be completed, as the Leicester City star is still waiting for his visa and work permit.

As the Italian transfer window closes four hours before the English window, the Italian giants are racing against time to complete the deal and it is suggested it may not happen.

Bournemouth have retained their interest in the forward and have not given up hope of signing him.

And an exit from the King Power Stadium is still on the cards for him even if the AC Milan deal collapses.

With a few hours remaining before the transfer window closes, it remains to be seen whether there is any more drama left in the Daka transfer saga.