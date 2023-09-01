Leicester City have seen off competition from Middlesbrough and Preston North End for Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cannon caught the eye with a loan stint at Preston last season and has been a target for a host of Championship clubs as a result.

It was thought Everton would loan him out again, but Cannon is being sold and three clubs were willing to stump up cash offers.

Middlesbrough and Preston both went in with bids for Cannon, with the Deepdale outfit putting £5m on the table to beat Boro’s offer.

Both have been beaten to the punch though by Leicester.

The Foxes are paying a fee of £6m plus add-ons to take Cannon to the King Power Stadium.

Cannon will add to Leicester’s attacking options on a day when both Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho could go.

Losing out on Cannon will be a big blow for Middlesbrough and Preston and it remains to be seen if there is a further twist to come before the window shuts.