AC Milan are closing in on Leicester City star Patson Daka and only work visa-related issues need to be resolved before completing the deal.

Leicester have witnessed a host of key players depart this season and Daka might be the latest one to join the list.

The 24-year-old centre-forward is sought by several clubs in the ongoing window and Everton and Burnley have also shown interest in him.

AC Milan came in late to join the race for the Zambian forward’s signature and they have opened negotiations with Leicester City.

The Italian giants are said to have unlocked the deal for Daka with the Foxes, as the deal will be structured as an initial loan with an option to buy next summer.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, AC Milan are working on resolving work visa issues to complete the deal before deadline day ends.

Last season, Daka featured in 30 league games for Leicester and he has yet to play a game for the Foxes this season.

Now it remains to be seen whether AC Milan will be able to sort out the visa issues on time to complete the deal.