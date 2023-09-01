Liverpool’s capture of Ryan Gravenberch is still on track to go through despite Joao Palhinha’s move to Bayern Munich collapsing, according to the Times.

Palhinha headed to Germany earlier today after a fee was agreed between Bayern Munich and Fulham, but the Cottagers pulled the plug.

They could not find a replacement for Palhinha and as such he will be returning to Craven Cottage.

It has been speculated that Bayern Munich could now refuse to sign off on Gravenberch’s Liverpool move.

That though is wide of the mark and Liverpool’s capture of the Dutchman remains on track.

Liverpool are on course to confirm the arrival of the midfielder this evening.

While the Germans shut their transfer window at just 5pm, the window in England is open until 11pm, with the possibility of an extension beyond that.

Bayern Munich have seen three deals collapse today due to the early closing German window.