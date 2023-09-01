Sofyan Amrabat is undergoing a medical in a clinic in Pisa as Manchester United look to finalise a deal to sign the Fiorentina midfielder.

Manchester United have continued to hold talks over a deal to sign the Moroccan midfielder from Fiorentina on deadline day.

A loan deal with an option to buy is close to getting agreed upon between the two clubs but the terms have not been finalised yet.

However, Manchester United are moving forward to the next stage of the deal by getting him to undergo a medical.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder is being put through a medical in the San Rossore clinic in Pisa.

Manchester United are aware that they are unlikely to have the time to get him through a medical in Manchester once the deal is finalised.

It is a sign of confidence that a deal will be agreed for Amrabat to move to Old Trafford today.

Manchester United have a private jet ready to fly him out of Italy once a deal is in place between the two clubs.

Amrabat has rejected offers from several clubs in order to wait for Manchester United this summer.