Manchester United have tabled a bid to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal, it has been claimed in Italy.

Amrabat has been patiently waiting for Manchester United to make a move for him this summer and has been training away from the Fiorentina first-team squad.

Fiorentina rejected a loan offer worth €2m from the Red Devils earlier this week and are pushing to sell him.

Amrabat has rejected offers from Fulham, Nottingham Forest and clubs in Saudi Arabia in order to complete a dream move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have gone in with another bid on deadline day and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they have offered €30m to Fiorentina.

The new offer is for a permanent deal and the figure could go even higher based on several add-ons.

Manchester United are now pushing to secure a deal to take the Moroccan to Old Trafford in the final hours of the transfer window.

The new bid is in line with Fiorentina’s financial expectations from the deal and Manchester United are now confident of getting a deal done.

Erik ten Hag has been pushing for one more midfield signing and it seems Amrabat’s patience is about to pay off.