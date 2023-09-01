Darko Gyabi is set to stay at Leeds United despite interest from Fleetwood Town and French outfit Valenciennes, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old midfielder’s future at Leeds has come under the scanner on the final day of the transfer window.

Fleetwood were interested in signing the midfielder on loan and he was on the cusp of joining the League One outfit earlier today.

However, the move was put on hold once Valenciennes came in with an improved bid to sign the teenage midfielder from Leeds.

The French club failed with a £4m bid earlier this week and the French club made an improved offer earlier today.

The new bid came it at the £5m mark.

However, Valenciennes have failed to sign the midfielder and Gyabi is now set to stay at Elland Road.

Fleetwood are still interested in him but he is set to reject the loan move to the League One side as well.

The teenage midfielder will now continue at Leeds beyond the end of the transfer window and be part of Daniel Farke’s squad.