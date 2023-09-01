Hugo Lloris has turned down a move to Newcastle United after an approach from the Magpies, according to the Times.

The experienced French goalkeeper is surplus to requirements at Tottenham and has been expected to move on this summer.

Saudi Arabia was mooted as a serious option for Lloris, but so far he is still at Spurs.

Newcastle have now made a bid to tempt Lloris, going in with an offer to sign him on a season-long loan deal.

Lloris though has so far rejected the move and is not interested in heading to the north east.

There is time for the 36-year-old to change his mind, but for now a switch to Newcastle does not appeal.

With the Saudi Arabian transfer window remaining open beyond this evening, the Frenchman could still move to the Saudi Pro League.

Tottenham could also yet agree a mutual contract termination with the goalkeeper.