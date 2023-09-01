Norwich City are working to bring in Sunderland defender Danny Batth before the transfer window closes, according to journalist Connor Southwell.

Batth has entered the final year of his contract at Sunderland and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

He came close to joining Blackburn Rovers earlier this summer, while a switch to Cardiff City was also a possibility.

It appeared though that Batth would be staying put at the Stadium of Light beyond the deadline.

Norwich have turned to him late in the day though as they look to bring in another central defender.

The Canaries are selling Andrew Omobamidele to Nottingham Forest and want Batth to replace him.

Batth is an experienced Championship campaigner, but will not be in line for a new contract at Sunderland if he stays.

And now he could make a late, late switch to Sunderland’s Championship rivals Norwich.