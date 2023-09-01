Chelsea still need to agree an exit package with Callum Hudson-Odoi before he can join Nottingham Forest, according to the Guardian.

Nottingham Forest are moving to snap up the winger and are close to completing a deal to take him to the City Ground.

Hudson-Odoi has been chased by a number of clubs this summer, but it is Steve Cooper’s side who are winning the race for his signature.

However, for the transfer to proceed to its conclusion, Hudson-Odoi will still need to agree an exit package with Chelsea.

With the Blues ready to let him go, it is likely the exit package can be agreed and the switch can happen.

Hudson-Odoi will slot into Cooper’s attacking options at the City Ground and will be looking to get his career back on track.

After breaking through as a hugely exciting prospect at Stamford Bridge, Hudson-Odoi saw his career stall.

He will now be keen to breathe new life into it at Nottingham Forest, where he will be looking to play on a regular basis.