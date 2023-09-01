PAOK Salonika are shocked at having been beaten to the signature of Sead Haksabanovic by Stoke City, with the winger moving from Celtic, according to Football Scotland.

The Greek side were desperate to sign Haksabanovic from Celtic and put an offer for a permanent deal to the Bhoys.

Haksabanovic has not gone to Greece though and has instead completed a loan move to English Championship side Stoke City.

The development has left PAOK Salonika stunned.

They believed their £1.7m offer to Celtic was good enough and were confident that Haksabanovic would join them.

With the transfer window in Greece open until 11th September, PAOK Salonika were in no rush on deadline day in the UK to get the deal over the line.

Haksabanovic will now ply his trade with Stoke in the Championship for the rest of the season, leaving PAOK Salonika to look elsewhere.

A move to PAOK Salonika would have handed Haksabanovic the chance to play in Europe, with the Greeks in the Europa Conference League.