Paris Saint-Germain are holding talks with both Crystal Palace and West Ham United about Hugo Ekitike, according to the Independent.

PSG have been trying to push the striker into moving to Eintracht Frankfurt, but it is a move Ekitike has refused to make.

His entourage have agreed a loan deal to Crystal Palace, but PSG have not signed it off and are claimed to be annoyed it was negotiated without their permission.

Now a late move to England could be on the cards for Ekitike as PSG are speaking to Palace and West Ham.

Ekitike appears prepared to join either Premier League club.

The clock is ticking on the transfer window though and it remains to be seen what Crystal Palace and West Ham will offer for Ekitike.

The striker faces a campaign of limited game time if he stays at the Parc des Princes.

He has been linked with a move away from the French giants all summer and may be about to seal one in the closing stages of the summer window.