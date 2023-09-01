Rangers star Rabbi Matondo is set to receive a late call-up from his national side Wales, according to WalesOnline.

The Liverpool-born forward played his youth-level football with Cardiff City and Manchester City before he joined Schalke in 2019.

After loan spells away from Germany, he joined Scottish giants Rangers last summer on a permanent deal.

He played a sporadic role under Michael Beale as he started only eleven matches last season and provided five assists without scoring a goal.

Matondo received his first Wales call-up in 2018 and has been in and out of the national team since.

Rob Page originally did not include him in the initial squad for the upcoming international matches this month, however, Matondo will be added to the squad.

Leeds United winger Daniel James’ recent injury has made the Welsh boss look elsewhere and he is set to go for the Rangers man.

Matondo will be in the Wales squad to face off against South Korea and Latvia this month and will be aiming to make an impression.