Southampton are in the race to sign Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan on transfer deadline day, it has been claimed in Belgium.

Saints boss Russell Martin is pushing to bring in more players before the transfer window closes until January tonight.

Southampton want to add more attacking impetus to their squad and they are looking at several options on the final day of the transfer window.

The club are weighing up their options and are pushing to do a deal to bring in one more attacker at least.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Buchanan has emerged as a target for Southampton on the final day of the transfer window.

The winger is being seen as a key target and Southampton are probing the possibility of signing him in the final hours of the transfer window.

Buchanan has scored three times in nine appearances this season but could leave Club Brugge on deadline day.

Southampton are looking to convince the winger to consider a move to the club despite them being in the Championship.