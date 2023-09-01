Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is to join PSV Eindhoven on a loan deal, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

Bella-Kotchap has been lined up for an exit from St Mary’s for much of the transfer window and earlier today it appeared he would join Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians gave him a medical in London ahead of a loan move, but the closure of the German transfer window collapsed their efforts.

The defender though still looks to be on the move and is poised to join PSV Eindhoven.

He will link up with the Dutch giants on a season-long loan deal, spending the campaign in Eindhoven.

PSV have been looking for another centre-back and tried to sign Davinson Sanchez.

Spurs priced Sanchez out of the switch though and now PSV have turned to Bella-Kotchap.

It is unclear what loan fee, if any, the Dutch are paying and whether there will be an option to buy in the deal.