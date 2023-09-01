Sunderland are desperate to convince Crystal Palace over a loan move for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as they fear losing Patrick Roberts on deadline day, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old right winger turned some heads with his performances for Charlton Athletic last season.

Rak-Sakyi is the centre of attention for several clubs and Sunderland are particularly keen on him.

Crystal Palace are reluctant to let the young winger go this summer as they are short of options in their forward department.

Sunderland are also light in their attacking department, as they are set to lose Ross Stewart to Southampton.

Now the Black Cats fear that they might also lose Roberts this summer, amid Southampton’s bid for him.

In order to prepare for Roberts’ departure, Sunderland are desperate to convince Crystal Palace to let Rak-Sakyi go on loan, and they are preparing a late bid for the player.

Crystal Palace want to bring in a player before they let the youngster go and now all eyes will be on Sunderland to see whether they will be able to convince the Eagles over the deal.