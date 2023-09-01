Tottenham Hotspur have made a late approach to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea have been prepared to let the defender leave this summer and there was a flurry of activity around him on deadline day.

Bayern Munich tried to sign him on loan earlier today but ran out of time to sign him as the transfer window in Germany closed a few hours back.

Nottingham Forest are still keen to sign him on a permanent deal but the defender is yet to agree to the move.

With just a few hours left in the window, Spurs have now made a late move to try and sign the defender on loan.

They have approached Chelsea to discuss a deal to take the player to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on a season-long loan deal.

However, agreeing on a deal is likely to be complicated as Chelsea and Tottenham are direct rivals.

It is unclear whether Chelsea are prepared to let Chalobah join a direct rival and that too on a loan move.