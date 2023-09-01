Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has turned down the chance to move to Fulham from Tottenham Hotspur, but the deal is not dead, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Fulham are set to lose Joao Palhinha to German champions Bayern Munich and want to bring a replacement to Craven Cottage.

Hojbjerg is a player Tottenham are happy to sell and Fulham have zeroed in on him as an option.

They are encountering trouble selling a move to the Dane though and he has now turned down the prospect of joining Fulham.

The midfielder is not interested in moving to Craven Cottage.

However, despite the player’s refusal, the deal is claimed to not be dead yet and talks between the two parties are continuing.

Whether Hojbjerg will end up at Fulham remains to be seen, with the clock ticking down on the transfer window.

Tottenham are focused on offloading players before the window closes and would like to move on Hojbjerg.