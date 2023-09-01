Tottenham Hotspur will not be signing Trevoh Chalobah despite making a late approach to Chelsea, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs have snapped up Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a big money move on deadline day, but also wanted a defender.

They looked towards Chelsea’s Chalobah when his planned move to Bayern Munich fell apart.

Tottenham made a late approach to Chelsea to explore whether they could sign Chalobah, but the discussions between the two clubs did not progress.

Chalobah, who was also linked with Nottingham Forest, will now stay put at Chelsea beyond the end of the transfer window.

The defender will have to battle for game time at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino.

Clubs could again look at a possible deal for Chalobah when the transfer window opens again in January.

Tottenham did bring in Micky van de Ven to boost their defensive options earlier this summer and will hope to see him impress.