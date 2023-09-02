Real Betis signed Ez Abde permanently from Barcelona on deadline day, but Aston Villa showed late interest in the forward, it has been claimed in Spain.

Unai Emery’s side scooped up Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen in the recently concluded transfer window.

But the Premier League outfit were keen on making room for another attacker before transfer deadline.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Villans expressed late interest in Abde before the transfer window slammed shut.

Abde had a preference to join Real Betis, albeit the Camp Nou side reserved their interest in the deal through a buy-back clause.

Abde, 21, represents Morocco at international level and also intrigued Crystal Palace at one stage this summer.

He is rated highly and Xavi Hernandez’s side could bring him back to the Camp Nou at some point in the future.

Barcelona wanted to balance the books this summer and it could have influenced their decision to let the talented forward leave the side.