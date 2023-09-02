Former Rangers hitman Alfredo Morelos has interest from Brazilian giants Santos after his move to Fenerbahce collapsed.

Morelos departed Ibrox earlier this summer when his contract with Rangers ran out.

He was expected to have little trouble finding a new club, but only recently was in line to move to Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Former Ger Morelos arrived in Turkey looking to sign for the Yellow Canaries, but the move collapsed and he remains a free agent.

Now Brazilian giants Santos have contacted the striker about a move, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Santos are aware that Morelos is looking for a club and are keen to explore taking him to Brazil.

The talks have not yet advanced, but Santos are in touch over a possible deal.

Morelos made 269 appearances for Rangers during his time at the club and found the back of the net on no fewer than 124 occasions.