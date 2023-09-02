Many Championship clubs pushed hard to take Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan until the final hours of transfer deadline day, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 20-year-old winger spent last season on loan with Charlton Athletic and impressed with his commanding attacking displays.

Rak-Sakyi made 23-goal contributions in 45 League One appearances last term and made himself a man in demand this summer.

Championship outfit Sunderland were trying hard to convince the Selhurst Park outfit of a loan agreement for the young winger.

And alongside the Black Cats, many Championship sides tried their best to loan in the Crystal Palace man.

The Premier League club, however, were reluctant to let the player leave due to a lack of forward options in the squad.

And the Championship sides who wanted the 20-year-old were left disappointed.

Rak-Sakyi so far, has only managed to secure a seven-minute substitute appearance in the Premier League.

The exciting prospect will hope to get more regular game time in Roy Hodgson’s squad this season.