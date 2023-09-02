Everton showed interest in Arsenal defender Cedric Soares this week, but he could still move as Greek side Olympiacos are keen, according to ESPN.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche looked to make additions before the transfer window closed and adding a full-back was on his mind.

Arsenal defender Cedric was a player that Everton showed interest in signing, but the window has now closed, blocking off that possibility for the Toffees.

Cedric could still seal a move away from Arsenal this summer though.

He is also attracting interest from Greek giants Olympiacos and with the transfer window in the country open until 11th September, a deal could be done.

The ball is in Olympiacos’ court over whether they try to sign Cedric.

The 32-year-old is now inside the final year of his contract at Arsenal.

He has not been involved for the Gunners this term so far and spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham.