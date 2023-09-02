Ipswich Town waited all summer to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace and the player was ready to move on loan, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Rak-Sakyi was hugely impressive during a loan spell in League One with Charlton Athletic last season.

The 20-year-old winger was in demand this summer, with a host of Championship sides and also League One outfits desperate to sign him.

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich were especially keen and wanted to sign him all summer long.

The Tractor Boys were patient in their wait for Crystal Palace to sanction a loan for Rak-Sakyi and the winger was ready to move out of Selhurst Park.

Ultimately though Palace decided to keep hold of Rak-Sakyi, with the player remaining in Roy Hodgson’s squad.

Hull City made a late push for Rak-Sakyi, but Palace had made their mind up.

Clubs will now wait to see whether Crystal Palace decide they will loan Rak-Sakyi out in the January transfer window if he does not receive much game time at Selhurst Park.