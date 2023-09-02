Leeds United defender Liam Cooper snubbed a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of discussing a new deal at Elland Road, according to the Athletic.

Defender Cooper was targeted for a move to Saudi Arabia, amid clubs in the country splashing the cash to attract talents to the league.

Al Qadsiah wanted Cooper and were prepared to hand him a lucrative wage to pack his bags and leave Leeds.

Cooper though snubbed the offer from Saudi Arabia in favour of staying at Leeds and having the chance to discuss a new contract.

The centre-back was injured in Leeds’ season opener and is currently sidelined.

Cooper’s current deal at Leeds is due to run until the end of the season, but he is keen to extend his stay at Elland Road.

The 32-year-old’s immediate focus however is likely to be on shrugging off his foot injury to put himself back on the grass.

Cooper has now made a total of 266 appearances for Leeds since joining the club from Chesterfield.