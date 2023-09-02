Charlton Athletic have not made an approach to bring in Lee Bowyer as their new boss, according to the South London Press.

The Addicks sacked Dean Holden last weekend amid a poor start to the season and then completed the final week of the summer transfer window without a manager.

They have held interviews with several candidates about becoming the new man in charge at the Valley.

Former Charlton boss Bowyer has been heavily linked with a return to the club.

The 46-year-old has not been approached by Charlton though.

Given the Addicks have not yet sought to speak to Bowyer about the position, he may well not be in their thoughts as the next boss.

Charlton are due to take on Fleetwood Town at home this afternoon, before they play Crawley Town in the EFL Trophy.

Whether Charlton will have a new boss at the helm for their visit to Stevenage on 16th September remains to be seen.