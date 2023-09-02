Dutch coach Mario Been has likened Nottingham Forest new boy Ibrahim Sangare to Marcel Desailly and Claude Makelele and feels PSV Eindhoven will miss him.

Nottingham Forest snapped up Sangare before the transfer window closed, paying PSV Eindhoven a fee of around £30m to take him to the City Ground.

PSV had been keen to keep hold of the 25-year-old, but ultimately accepted defeat and sold him to the Premier League side.

Been has no doubt that PSV will miss Sangare, though be feels the midfielder’s absence is more likely to be noticed in Europe than domestically.

“The team will miss him. Not so much in Dutch football, PSV will often not get into trouble there, but European”, Been said via Voetbal Primeur.

He compared Sangare to giants of the game Desailly and Makelele, with the Nottingham Forest new boy a player who makes a difference in the physical aspect.

“Makelele, Desailly…those kinds of players are often undervalued, but you will miss them if there are not there”, Been explained.

“They will not make much difference in the football, but they are necessary in the physical.

“In Europe, you will come across teams with a lot of physicality.”

Sangare’s new side scored an impressive 1-0 win away at Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday and the midfielder will now be waiting with baited breath to make his Forest debut.