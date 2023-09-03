Turkish giants Galatasaray have put an offer to Tottenham Hotspur to sign midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

While the transfer window has now shut in many countries, it remains open in Turkey until 15th September.

Lo Celso was strongly linked with a move away from Tottenham during the window, amid interest from Real Betis and Napoli.

Spurs though were clear that they would not accept loan offers and wanted a permanent transfer for the midfielder.

Now Galatasaray are on the hunt for Lo Celso and sent an offer to Tottenham for his services, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

The bid was sent over to Spurs on 26th August.

It is unclear if the deal has progressed, but Galatasaray do have time with the window remaining open in Turkey.

Lo Celso was not involved in Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Argentine could be tempted by a move to the Istanbul giants.