Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is of the view that Pompey star Marlon Pack carries out a coach’s job on the pitch.

The 32-year-old-year-old joined Portsmouth from Cardiff City last summer and impressed with his performances last season.

Mousinho handed Pack the captaincy at the beginning of this season and the midfielder has been a crucial part of Pompey’s six match unbeaten run so far in the league.

The Portsmouth manager stated that Pack is almost like a player playing the role of an on-field coach during games and revealed that the 32-year-old helps Pompey’s coaching staff during training sessions.

“Marlon’s a pleasure to have as he is almost a coach on the pitch, while he does a lot with us on the training ground and is a really good sounding board, along with some of the senior players”, Mousinho told The News.

“It’s one of the reasons he was made club captain and played almost every minute of every league game.

“Saturday was his best performance of the season.”

Pack has started all six league games for Portsmouth this season with a goal and an assist in his bag.