Charlton Athletic are tipped to make their decision on a new manager after Wednesday, with the club entering the crucial stage of their managerial hunt, according to the South London Press.

The League One side sacked Dean Holden after a disastrous start to their league campaign this season.

And they have been weighing up and interviewing several candidates for their vacant managerial position since then.

The London outfit reached out to their former manager Chris Powell for the hot seat on an interim basis, but the English manager turned down the offer.

Now it is suggested that the interview process for the candidates who are on the final shortlist for the managerial position is poised to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And the Valley outfit are expected to make the final decision on their new manager after Wednesday.

Charlton witnessed a host of changes at the Valley in the recently concluding transfer window amid their hopes of taking part in a promotion joust this season.

And they are keen on focusing on their on-field performances after resolving their managerial vacancy soon.