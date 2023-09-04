Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has already undergone a medical in London ahead of a proposed move to Galatasaray.

Ndombele has been on the Spurs chopping block all summer but his future is only likely to get sorted out after the transfer window in all the major leagues closed last Friday.

Galatasaray are in talks to take him to Turkey and a move is close to getting agreed upon between the two clubs.

Tottenham have been keen to move him on for several months and are happy to assist to make the deal happen.

The negotiations are progressing well and according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, he has already been put through a medical in London.

Galatasaray have not waited until he arrives in Istanbul and a medical has been carried out in the English capital.

He is likely to join the Turkish giants on loan with an option to buy and the transfer is expected to go through soon.

The Turkish giants are also in talks to sign Ndombele’s Spurs team-mate Davinson Sanchez in a double swoop for both players.