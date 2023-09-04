The fee Galatasaray are set to pay for the signature Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has been identified, according to the Evening Standard.

The Colombian defender is set to exit Tottenham soon after summer-long speculation over his future at the club.

He rejected an offer to move to Spartak Moscow last month and Tottenham knocked back a bid from Rennes on deadline day last Friday.

With the window still open in Turkey, negotiations are at an advanced stage for Sanchez to move to Galatasaray in the coming hours.

It will be a permanent deal and Tottenham are set to bag a fee of just under €15m from the Colombian’s departure.

He is in the final year of his contract and Tottenham have keen to move him on to secure a fee from his sale.

The Turkish giants are pushing to get the deal over the line by midnight tonight, which is the deadline to register players for the Champions League.

Galatasaray are also rushing to complete the deal to sign Sanchez’s Spurs team-mate Tanguy Ndombele on a loan with an option to buy.