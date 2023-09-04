Alfredo Morelos will not be joining Fenerbahce, with the former Rangers striker and his agent now having left Istanbul.

The Gers did not offer Morelos a new deal this summer and the Colombian left Ibrox upon the expiration of his contract.

The forward has been seeking a new club since his departure from Rangers and Fenerbahce were in line to sign the attacker.

Morelos and his representative headed to Istanbul, but no move has happened.

Indeed, the former Rangers star has now left Istanbul with his agent, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Despite having left Ibrox at the end of May, Morelos is still a free agent heading into September.

The Colombian hitman will be keen to find a new club quickly and has also been linked with Brazilian giants Santos.

In the wake of Morelos’ exit from Rangers, the Gers are struggling to hit the back of the net with consistency and drew a blank against rivals Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday.